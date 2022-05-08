Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,579. Prologis has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

