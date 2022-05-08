ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.44

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 14719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($18.95) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.68) to €13.60 ($14.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1405 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

