Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 22,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

