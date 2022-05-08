PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $471.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the highest is $480.90 million. PTC posted sales of $435.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 702,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,807. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

