Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 390.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

