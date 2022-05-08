Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Pure Storage worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,770. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

