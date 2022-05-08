Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pure Storage worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 714,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

