Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. 707,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.