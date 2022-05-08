Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Quest Diagnostics worth $161,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,109. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

