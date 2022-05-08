Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 2.9%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 216,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 208,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radisson Mining Resources Inc. will post 4.2399995 EPS for the current year.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern Québec.

