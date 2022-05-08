Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

