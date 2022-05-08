Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 258.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.32% of Ralph Lauren worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after buying an additional 180,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $496,517,000 after purchasing an additional 139,436 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

