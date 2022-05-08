Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Up 6.7%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 51 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

