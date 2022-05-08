Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $483,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

V stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.