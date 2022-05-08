Rathbones Group PLC Has $194.75 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,438 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $194,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $391.01. 3,522,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.82 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.