RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
