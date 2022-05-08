RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

