Raze Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $418,134.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $418,134.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,078,342.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

