Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 21472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 978,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,769 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

