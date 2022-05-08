RED Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $487,522.94 and approximately $38,041.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00270489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00015307 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

