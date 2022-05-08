Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,448.07 or 1.00057292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001368 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

