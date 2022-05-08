Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDFN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 6,706,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Redfin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

