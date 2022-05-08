REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of REE stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

