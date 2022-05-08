Refinable Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Refinable has a market cap of $2.07 million and $585,211.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,960,847.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00270981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00188944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00541869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039201 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,581.69 or 1.98512771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

