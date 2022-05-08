Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

