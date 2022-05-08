Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

