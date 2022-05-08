Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Trimmed by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

NYSE RS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.18. The company had a trading volume of 501,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.