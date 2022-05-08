Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,328. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.