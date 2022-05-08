Revomon Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $230,452.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,091,421.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00289155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00192662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00555586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038910 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.51 or 1.94394120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

