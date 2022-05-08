Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

