RichQUACK.com Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and $702,970.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,976,102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00273912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00177189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00543358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00038794 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,878.22 or 1.99972518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

