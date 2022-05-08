Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($80.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($83.70) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,937.69 ($74.17).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,440 ($67.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,832.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,300.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.18%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

