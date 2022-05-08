Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

