Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Rivian Automotive’s (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Rivian Automotive had issued 153,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 41.06. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 28.71 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

