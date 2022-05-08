RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.38% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,154,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,917. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $16.66.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.