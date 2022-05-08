Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of RHI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 683,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

