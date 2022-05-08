Robert W. Baird Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $440.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $342.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.91. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $333.37 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.