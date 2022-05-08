Robonomics.network (XRT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.04 Million

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for about $7.49 or 0.00021736 BTC on popular exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $707,765.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,433.56 or 0.99945306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028988 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,077,901 coins and its circulating supply is 940,309 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

