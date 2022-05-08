Robust Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,876.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $250,887.48 and approximately $1,876.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $10.50 or 0.00030518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00190246 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00504375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038974 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,747.47 or 1.99900668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

