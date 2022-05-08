Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $9.45. 664,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 439,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 238,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,902,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

