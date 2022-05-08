Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

ROK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,129. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.21 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.41 and its 200 day moving average is $300.87. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.