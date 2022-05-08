Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Rollins also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. 1,888,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

