Ronit Capital LLP Grows Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises approximately 0.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATHM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 349,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

