Ronit Capital LLP Sells 400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 626.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

