Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $115.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.