Royal Bank of Canada Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $170.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

