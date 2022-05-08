Royal Bank of Canada Trims Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price to $52.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

OTEX opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after purchasing an additional 592,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,826,000 after acquiring an additional 244,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

