Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.65) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RCL opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

