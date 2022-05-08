RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
RPT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 422,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.
About RPT Realty (Get Rating)
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
