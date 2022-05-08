RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 422,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

