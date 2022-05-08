RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $97.12 million and $844,910.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,083,621% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

