RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.34

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €36.34 ($38.25) and traded as high as €41.05 ($43.21). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.63 ($42.77), with a volume of 2,278,179 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.34.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
Read More
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.